THOSE POSTING, ATTACKING PARTY FOR LOSING DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT IT TAKES TO PARTICIPATE IN ELECTIONS – UPND

By Agness Changala-Katongo

Opposition UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says those sitting in their homes, posting and attacking the party for losing elections have no idea what it means to take part in an election.

UPND took part in the recently held by-elections in Luapula, Western and North-Western Provinces, and the overwhelming majority of the wards were won by PF.

Speaking to Daily Revelation on the loss the party suffered in the just ended by-elections, Katuka said those accusing the party of being relaxed as the reason for losing some of the by elections, have no idea what it means to take part in an election.

He said most of them just sit in their homes and write things to post, saying writing is easier than what the party experiences in a violent and unfair election under the PF.

“Those who are talking have not been in these by elections. They are sitting in their homes and just posting. It’s easy to write but those in the field, they know what is on the ground,” Katuka said.

He argued that it was not that people were voting for PF, but the party was buying votes.

“You see they are literally buying those votes not that people are voting. I will tell you that in one by election in Nangula ward, in that by election, a returning officer was hounded out of the polling station by PF cadres. How do you have an election where a man in charge of an election is thrown out and the police were watching,” Katuka asked.

He claimed that the election were not free and fair as they were also characterized by violence.

Katuka added that the only consolation he had was that the PF would not be able to replicate the vote buying in a general election.

“Because there would be activity all over the country and people will be voting on their own,” Katuka said.

He said what goes on in Zambia are not elections but a battlefield due to the high level of violence.

“You know the level of violence. Right now my national chairperson for the youth (Likando Mufalali) has a broken leg from an attack that occured in one of the by elections in Western Province. Where their jimbles beat him with some iron bars and he has a broken leg now,” he said.

He said it would not be possible for the PF to get the mealie meal they are distributing now into all the 150 constituencies in a general election.

“That won’t be possible. It wont be possible to go and slaughter animals and feed people in all the 150 constituencies. So there would be a resemblance of a free and fair election than in by-elections,” he added.

Katuka said by- elections are never the best to judge the popularity of a political party, saying when the country goes for a general election, the atmosphere would be different.

Katuka said MMD was equally winning by-elections but lost elections in 2011, saying winning by-elections for the ruling party was not guarantee that they would still win 2021. However, while it is true the MMD used to win by-elections, it is also true that the PF in the opposition never used to lose elections in their own strongholds.

He appealed to party supporters to remain calm and help mobilise the party.

“Although I know that the environment now is not easy for them,” he said.

Katuka further said the police were PF and are locking up UPND members who are attempting to mobilise the party.

“However, you don’t have to go anywhere. Within your locality. Wherever you are, wherever you stay, please be a campaign manager yourself,” he pleaded with his supporters. “Talk to your neighbors, talk to those that are close to you and that way, we can mobilise. Each one can mobilise wherever they are.”

Katuka also called on party supporters not to lose hope.

“UPND supporters should not lose hope. It is darker before dawn and there is hope. If you see Chiengi in that Province we used to get 1, 000 in the entire Luapula. We were getting two votes here, one vote there, one vote or zero. Toatl 1,000 for the province. But look at by elections. In a ward, we could get a 1,000,” said Katuka. “So if we combine all the 1,000 in wards in Luapula how much will it be. So they should not lose hope. Help is around the corner.” -Daily Revelation