THOSE SAYING PF HAS FAILED ARE JEALOUSY…we need more years in power because we have merely been laying a foundation in these 10 years, says Defence Minister

By Patson Chilemba

Defence minister Davies Chama says the PF needs more years in power for them to develop the country, because they have just been laying the foundation these 10 years they have been in office.

And Chama said he follows through on the media work by Daily Revelation and others and that he enjoys the “insults” people post against stories quoting him and others.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama said those who were saying the PF had failed to perform were jealousy.

“So we have worked, we need a pat on the back. If you are a genuine Zambian, I know when you are moving around (you say) ah but these guys have worked,” Chama said. “And you know the problem is that most people are jealousy, they feel jealousy that these guys have worked and they will be in government for a long time, instead of encouraging us to even perform much better so that we transform this country.”

Reminded that the country’s debt had ballooned to US$12 billion from just $750 million while the Kwacha had depreciated to K22.5 to $1 dollar from K3.9 to $1 when the PF was taking over power 10 years ago, Chama said: “And it’s also factual that we have had a drought, number of droughts in this country. And it’s also factual that corona right now almost one year down the line, and economies are closed and countries have closed. Is it not factual as much as you are saying those figures are factual?

“It’s also factual that the money we have borrowed it has gone towards Infrastructure development which you can be able to see.”

Asked if the government could have borrowed more prudently and not to these unsustainable levels where the country was going through serious economic challenges resulting in rising inflation and high cost of living, Chama claimed the borrowing has been prudent, again blaming the rains and coronavirus for the economic challenges, while also saying that the government was diversifying the economy.

Asked on how long the PF should be in power to implement serious development, since 10 years was a sufficient period to have done that, Chama said the PF administration had been laying a foundation for the years they have been in office.

“To lay a foundation for the entire country will take maybe a period of 10 years. So we have almost laid a foundation, now we will start building to make sure that the economy starts taking off. So you are asking me how long do we need. Of course we will be in power for over 39 years,” Chama said, adding that that was a statement of fact as he was not merely politicking. “And you know what you have seen is a kadyonko. We haven’t even started moving as a party in government. This country will be changed beyond recognition. That’s what gives me the confidence that we will be in power for more years.”

Put across to him to explain on what basis the PF were laying the foundation since the Rupiah Banda government the PF took over from was performing strongly with external debt at only $750 million, while the economic growth was at an average 7 percent, and that his claim that the country was facing challenges on account of Covid did not hold, as the country was already undergoing serious economic challenges prior, Chama said “I don’t want to cast doubts on my uncle, Mr Rupiah Banda…- Daily Revelation