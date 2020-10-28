THOSE SAYING ZAMBIA IS A CHRISTIAN NATION ARE PAGANS, CHARGES ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU…says Fr Chilinda has no sense of judgment

By Merlyn Mwanza

Those who are saying Zambia is a Christian nation are pagans and are using that word to lure some people into something that doesn’t exist, charges Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

And Archbishop Mpundu says Father Chilinda despite being a ‘wonderful’ man, has no sense of judgement.

Meanwhile, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde warned that the Church and State should not mix as doing so is dangerous.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” programme this morning, Archbishop Mpundu dismissed that Zambia is a Christian nation, adding that those propping up such a narrative were pagans who have no understanding of what it meant to be a Christian nation.

The charismatic Archbishop said Zambia was yet to become a democracy.

“Zambia is not a theocracy. Theocracy is actually when people think God is ruling when in fact they are ruling. Zambia is yet to become a democracy. There is so much attempt in this country for people to liken or mistake the reign of God with the reign of humanity. When Jesus was being interrogated before his execution, they asked him, ‘are you a King’?. And he answered, ‘yes I am but my kingdom is not of this world’. Those who are saying Zambia is a Christian nation, they are pagans,” the Archbishop charged during a radio programme monitored by Daily Revelation. “They are just using that word to lure some people into something that doesn’t exist. And all the time we have been telling them (that) Zambia is not a Christian nation. You don’t make a Christian nation by declaration…by someone who woke up one day…on the wrong side of their head (saying) Zambia is a Christian nation. It doesn’t mean anything. It is what we do, how we live (our) life, that people are going to say these are Christians.”

The Archbishop said it was unfortunate that the Church in Zambia had been deeply divided by politicians due to the love of money. He said most Churches including Church mother bodies were following politicians’ empty rhetoric blindly merely for personal aggrandization or benefits.

“To build a tabernacle for everyone to be (worshiping) there? Like Caesar? So, (that) you have no checks and balances?” Archbishop Mpundu asked in apparent reference to President Edgar Lungu who is building a National House of Prayer Tabernacle. “That’s what Lungu wants. Let people go where they want to pray. Don’t build this monstrous called the national tabernacle. In fact, they wanted to call (it) a national Cathedral. Do you know what a Cathedral is? K20 million spent on prayer and fasting; that is a shame! If you are really a Christian, do what God wants and we are far from that. Even when it comes to Church mother bodies, some go for money. 30 pieces of silver. Judas sold his own master! It’s happening here in Zambia. (The Church) is divided. It’s a challenge to us. The Church is no longer speaking for the poor, for the weak: it’s going to those who are already powerful.”

And Archbishop Mpundu said the government only wanted the voice of the Church when it is faced with problems. He said whenever he provides counsel on matter of national importance, he is viewed in the wrong context. He cited last elections where President Lungu sent an emissary to him after he had spoken about the potential violence the country was about to experience. He said instead of contacting him directly, the President send Father Charles Chilinda, whom he described as a “wonderful” man, but lacked sense of judgement – to call him.

“There was a big problem at the end of the last elections. Violence had broken out and the president was there. And because it was getting worse. What does he do? He asked Father Chilinda (who) is a wonderful man but he has no sense of judgement, according to me. He comes to me and he says, President Lungu wants to talk to you. He is very worried about this… and so on and so forth. When does he want me? (I asked). No, he wants you right now. I said, you know, I have also my work to do. I will go there after one hour because I am engaged with (other) people, I can’t simply dismiss them. So, after one hour, I told him, (to) tell him I am coming,” he continued explaining. “And I went to State House. I waited three (3) hours to be heard. And after that, it was only two minutes, what can you do about this? I told him, if certain things are not done, there will be violence. Now, there is this violence. It’s up to you now. Then he said, ‘can’t you do something? You issue a statement or something’? I said, we can issue statement, but it’s too late. It’s like closing the gate when the horse has already bolted…and that’s it. On many occasions, many people do not want to listen to us.”

The Archbishop called on the Church not to be divided by greedy politicians at the expense of serving the people of Zambia. He noted that Bill 10 had divided the Church.

“What they (government) wants is Bill 10. Bill 10 is all brainwash. Why? Because in the meantime, they know how to divide and rule. Some of the leaders are bought there. From the look of things, we have not graduated from the “brown envelope” (syndrome) of president (Frederick) Chiluba. They (some Church leaders) have been given things. Some projects, so on and so forth. And tomorrow they will have a different way of speaking things. Sometimes within the same Church, they divide you,” he observed. “And they tell the Church has a very important role… my foot!”

And Kasonde warned Zambians to be careful with the shrewdness of politicians who are fond of merging the Church and the State. She said many countries that have merged the two institutions have had disastrous experience in managing national affairs as well as uniting the people. She cited the Nazi German as a good case in point – where the State used the Church to create divisions which culminated into massacre of its own citizens.

“Zambia as a Christian nation is all hypocrisy. How is Bill 10, which is a creation of man going to make us more Christian? And you only have to look at the way the State is using religion to see that they don’t mean well. For example, we have this National Day of Prayer, meanwhile a few days later, you are roughing up somebody’s wife and child for no real genuine reason. There is just no harmony between what they profess and what they (are) actually doing,” said Kasonde. “There is a real disconnect there. So, I think people shouldn’t be fooled. Historically, religion has been used as a tool to oppress other people. In Nazi German, they even had their own Churches to profess Nazism. Churches and State when they mixed together can be very dangerous; and can be used to divide people; can be used to say some people are better than others.”

Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) president Rueben Lifuka called on Zambians to take interest in the constitution making process. Lifuka said constitution making process should not be used as a pawn to perpetuate politicians’ stay in office.

“The onus is on everyone to take interest so that there is education on the constitution (making process). Politicians are aware of the consequences of Bill 10. There is a distrust as to why the constitution should be amended; it’s a messy. And that’s where we are today. What they (government) should have done is, how do we carry the people with us. Constitution making should not be driven by events. Constitution making is a process to ensure that you do the right thing for the people, not for your party because of an election,” explained Lifuka.