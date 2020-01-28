A Controversial Nigerian Prophet Andrew Annointed CFM populary known as Seer 1 has charged that he does not make any useless threats but those downplaying his demand must wait upto Sunday.

Posting on his Official Facebook page, Seer 1 says on Sunday he will name and shame them.

He stated that there are so many wizards in the Patriotic Front that are using ‘Power from Grandforefathers’.

“Those that knows me very well, know that I don’t make useless threats. Let’s wait for Sunday.” He posted on his Official Facebook page with a Video caption.

Zambia’s Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili held a Press briefing today charging that Prophet Seer 1 was nothing but a Wizard.

She warned Prophet Seer 1 that he must stop his empty threats on Zambian Ministers because the law will catch ip with him.

The Minister stated that she is engaging Authorities in South Africa to return Seer 1 in Zambia so that he can answer to death threats he made on certain individuals. -Zambian Watch