Simataa Backs General Mosquitos Call…

“THOSE WHO MAKE PEACEFUL REVOLUTION IMPOSSIBLE WILL MAKE VIOLENT REVOLUTION INEVITABLE!”

By CIC Reporter | 27 Jan 21 | 2021

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5, Mainda Simataa, has warned that President Lungu’s careless utterances that anyone who wants to remove him from power should wait until after 2026 or 2031, is a direct assault on democracy, and a serious threat to national peace and security in Zambia.

Simataa was speaking in support of a statement issued by his UPND Deputy Youth Chairman, Gilbert Liswaniso, who warned that the UPND and the people of Zambia were ready to rise against PF undemocratic behavior and dictatorial tendencies despite the continued threat of arrests and shootings from Lungu.

“Lungu must know that those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. In a democracy like Zambia, we don’t resolve our political differences with bullets, no. We don’t go to the bush, no. We go to the ballot and cast a vote. But if Lungu and his PF minions want to undermine that constitutional voting provision, we’ll respond accordingly” said Simataa.

And Simataa who’s also Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary says that the UPND will not use guns and armoured vehicles to protect democracy, but they’ll use people power.

“Our support base is 5 million strong. 5 million Zambians are willing to pour onto the streets and demand for change when the signal is given. There’s never been enough police to stop a revolution, not enough jails to accommodate 5 million protestors, not enough bullets to shoot down 5 million people. Nothing can stop a party who’s time has come to rule.”

Simataa said at an appointed time, the party leadership won’t hesitate to pull the popular trigger when circumstances call for it. “For now we’re watching, August 12 is coming, and for us and many Zambians it’s a do or die affair, and we’re not afraid to do or die for what is right for the love of the people and country”.