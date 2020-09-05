By Veronica Mwale cic private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Kalulushi.

THOSE YELLING FOR PRIVATISATION COMMISSION OF INQUIRY ARE IDIOTS – Banda Sakanya

Idiocy is calling for a commission of inquiry even when you know it is a resource drain hole.

We have had Task forces and commission of inquiry, nothing forth have materialised from all the inquiries despite spending huge colossal sums of tax payers money. Is this what we want to allow at the expense of a few gluttonous leaders?

In 2002 late MMD president Mwanawasa instituted a Task Force to look into how Privatisation and governance related abuses, the Mark Chona led Task force gobbled K11.6m and to this date the results have not been made known to the general public.

Late PF President Sata instituted many commissions of inquiries amongst them was one on fuel procurement, but up to this date no report has been made known to the general public despite Millon’s worth tax payers money being drained.

ECL instituted one on violence and voting Patten, up to this date no report has ever been given.

Now some fools are foolishly yelling for a commission of inquiry without even taking into account that commission of inquiries are a drain to our mini resources we are grappling with.

We know without casting doubts that PF is fueling for it to politically dislodge HH who has become a nightmare for ECL.

Therefore, all of you that have foolishly been engaged to wail like wailers are a disgrace to to the centre of reasoning platform.

PF is a well organised criminalised terror group that is willing to hook and crook to look relevance in irrelevance circles.

Meanwhile, the detailed evidence by HH has left PF bruised and have gone squirrel hiding.

Let us shift away from petty vindictiveness of maligning other would be politicians just because we feel insecure.

CIC PRESS TEAM