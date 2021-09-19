This afternoon we attended the thanksgiving prayers organised by the three Church mother bodies at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

The prayers attended by various leaders of political parties covered a wide range of issues including the peace that prevailed before, during and after the elections.

Zambia shall remain a bona-fide Christian Nation and as we lead, we will strive to ensure that this is not only in words but in deeds too. As we always say; The Body of Christ is one.

We are a God fearing Country that believes that everything that happens, happens at the appointed time and in accordance with the Bible, we would like to emphasise that stealing is prohibited. Thou shall not steal, the Bible tells us. This is what our Government will live by in words and actions.

Our clarion call to the Nation is that let’s remain united and peaceful.

There is time for everything and we must all thank God for the gift of life.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia