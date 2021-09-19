This afternoon we attended the thanksgiving prayers organised by the three Church mother bodies at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

The prayers attended by various leaders of political parties covered a wide range of issues including the peace that prevailed before, during and after the elections.

Zambia shall remain a bona-fide Christian Nation and as we lead, we will strive to ensure that this is not only in words but in deeds too. As we always say; The Body of Christ is one.

We are a God fearing Country that believes that everything that happens, happens at the appointed time and in accordance with the Bible, we would like to emphasise that stealing is prohibited. Thou shall not steal, the Bible tells us. This is what our Government will live by in words and actions.

Our clarion call to the Nation is that let’s remain united and peaceful.

There is time for everything and we must all thank God for the gift of life.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia242327033_429215868561146_1693272773090160754_n

242332543_429216188561114_400753227721094352_n

242365854_429216265227773_793664348404297099_n

242376183_429215975227802_3650371304348720810_n

242380007_429216511894415_4704859664518408205_n

242407338_429216341894432_5280163823638128439_n

242505249_429216405227759_4603563308586706507_n

242529474_429216585227741_141425530323027481_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here