SUV courtesy vehicles, an array of top-of-the range cars, a police escort and a hearse whose estimated cost is US$500,000 rolled through the Harare-Domboshava road in a heroic send-off for the late flashy businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died on Sunday in a fatal car crash.

Ginimbi’s body was paraded in Harare’s Central Business District alongside his Porsche vehicles which were part of the convoy.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Harare to bid their final farewell to the wealthy socialite.

One could easily mistake Ginimbi’s farewell to a carnival as the accompanying crowd celebrated Ginimbi’s life whilst chanting some of his popular phrases like “My Guy”.

There however was a bit of drama and chaos when Ginimbi’s Ferrari looked like it was burning as it produced smoke from its engine.

Ginimbi’s high profile friends, among them Rimo Jackson, Sophisticated hustler, Pokello Nare and Tazvi Mhaka were in attendance.

A church service was held at Doves where his body lay in state.



Doves Group Public Relations Manager Innocent Tshuma said they were happy to be providing premium services for the 36-year-old who lived his life in luxury.

“We are doing the complete range of services for Ginimbi and obviously much much more to suit his personality,” Tshuma said.

“We have gone the extra miles not mile. We are giving him a send-off befitting his status with all the frills that go with it.”

“The service includes SUV’s courtesy vehicles, a brand spanking new hearse, which coincidently arrived when this happened.”



Ginimbi will be laid to rest today at his Domboshava mansion.