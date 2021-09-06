Thousands of Guineans are taking to the streets across the country to CELEBRATE Sunday’s military takeover and the fall of 83 yr-old President Alpha Conde.

Coup leader Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya claims they have detained President Alpha Conde.

Mamady Doumbouya, said “poverty and endemic corruption” had driven his forces to remove Conde from office.

“We have dissolved government and institutions,” Doumbouya said on state television, draped in Guinea’s national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers.

“We are going to rewrite a constitution together.” reiterated further.

The regional body ECOWAS has condemned the coup and asked for the immediate return of democracy.