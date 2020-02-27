Three people have been arrested in Mazabuka district, Southern Province in connection with the murder of Choongo Sitali, a 27 year old man of Zambia Compound who was dragged out of his hospital bed and burnt to death by a mob at Mazabuka General Hospital.

Sitali was murdered on suspicion that he was among criminals spraying poisonous chemical substances in homes.

The police have identified the trio as Nchimunya Hamanenga Siasokwe aged 42 years, Chizunga Halwiindi aged 36 years of Hospital Compound and Fraser Kaira aged 32 years.

The suspects have been charged with Murder and are currently in police custody.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo who revealed this information says investigations have continued with a view of arresting more suspects.