Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said that the three cases of COVID-19 recorded in the province should make people strictly adhere to the guidelines given by the government.

Mr. Lusambo says failure to follow the guidelines such as social distancing and washing of hands with soap may result in the country recording more cases.

He says those in leadership such as the district commissioners should take a lead in sensitizing the public on how to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Lusaka Province Minister said this when he toured and sensitized the public on how to present the COVID -19 at Shimabala toll plaza, shopping malls and some selected markets in Chilanga and Kafue districts respectively.

And some residents spoken to in the two districts have praised the government for prioritizing the health of the citizens amid the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kafue district commissioner Joseph Kamana has declared war against those that will deliberately disregard guidance given by government.

And Chilanga district commissioner Edith Muwana said 15 bars have been closed in the area for not following the directives by governmen