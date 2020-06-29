Three Chinese Nationals Abduct And Assault Their Colleague.

Police in Kitwe are holding three Chinese nationals for allegedly abducting and assaulting their colleague for reasons yet to be established.

The three have been identified as Andy, 31, Shenazee Jiang, 25 and Bo, 31, all of Parklands in Kitwe. Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has identified the victim as Luji Ncai, 44, who sustained head and chest injuries after he was allegedly beaten by the named suspects.

Katanga has explained that the victim was dragged to a named Casino where the act is alleged to have had happened. She has stated that the three suspects are currently in police custody while the victim is admitted at Sinozam Friendly Hospital.