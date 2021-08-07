The National Day of prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation National Organising Committee has declared a three day prayer and fasting ahead of the August 12, general elections.

Committee Chairperson, Joshua Banda has called on the church and all peace loving Zambians to join hands in praying for continued peace before, during and after the elections.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media Bishop Banda said that the prayers will be conducted virtually through various media platforms such as television, radio and social media, starting Monday, August 9th , 2021 to Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

He revealed that the three day prayer session will be commemorated under the theme “Actualizing peace and unity in the nation, before, during and after elections”.

Bishop Banda noted that the interdenominational prayers will be led by all the major church mother bodies who will open the programme at 06:00 hours and close at 18:00 hours on the three days.

Bishop Banda further called on all Zambians to join in praying for a peaceful and credible election, whose results will be accepted peacefully by all candidates and electorates.

Zambia goes to polls on Thursday, August 12, 2021.