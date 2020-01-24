Three people of chief Mumbi’s area in Petauke District in Eastern Province are nursing serious wounds at Minga Mission Hospital following a bomb explosion.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Luckson Sakala says the three victims, two males and one female from Levi village wanted to break a grenade in an effort to extract red mercury from it when it exploded.

Mr. Sakala said that the incident occurred on January 21st between 12 and 13 hours and that a female victim aged 25 had her arms amputated while the two males aged 42 and 38 sustained deep cuts on both legs, but are out of danger.

He has noted with concern that a similar fatal bomb explosion was reported previously in Chadiza, in which two female juveniles died.

Mr. Sakala explains that the victims were trying to break the grenade with a hammer to extract red mercury when it exploded and has appealed to members of the public to avoid tempering with suspicious objects but report to the police for them to verify.