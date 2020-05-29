Three Lusaka Businessmen, In Possession Of A Live Snake, Arrested In Chingola.

Police in Chingola have arrested three Lusaka businessmen after they were found with a stolen motor vehicle that had a live snake, dead rat and a coffin.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the development in an interview said the three were intercepted at Misenga Check point as they were driving a Toyota Spacio.

Katanga has named the three as Arthur Witeso, 33, of Linda Township in Lusaka, Teddy Kamatika, 29, of Chawama Township and Charles Kafuta, 37, of Kanyama.

She said the three have been jointly charged with an offence of being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle and charms under the Witchcraft Act.

Katanga explained that upon interrogations the three alleged that they had been sent by a Minister whose name was not given and later failed to contact the said alleged Minister.

She added that after a check in the motor vehicle, Police found a live snake in men’s socks, a bone, dead rat and a small coffin.

Katanga said the snake has since been handed over to the wildlife department awaiting further investigations adding that the suspects have been remanded in police custody.