Three men have been killed by mobs in separate incidents in Lunte and Luwingu Districts on suspicion of being gassers.

Confirming the sad development to journalists in Kasama today, Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene says the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

Commissioner Mweene says according to police investigations the matter is a case of mistaken identity.

The Police Chief says the deceased man of Luwingu had gone on a drinking spree then later lost his way back home at night, and went into a compound where he was attacked by a mob which mistook him for a gasser.

And in Lunte District, Commissioner Mweene says two men identified as Brian Chaiwa 26 and Melvis Kaemba 32 of Chandamali village in Chief Mumporokoso’s area were attacked and killed by a mob as they went to cut timber in the District.

The Police Commissioner adds that machetes, slashas, catapults, shovels, axes, knives were among the dangerous weapons that were used in the act.

……Meanwhile, 59 people have been arrested in Lunte District in connection with the killing of two men and the blocking of the road at Kafubu area.

Commissioner Mweene says the suspects will be charged accordingly.

He has since warned that the Police will not hesitate to deal with perpetrators of lawlessness in the Province.

