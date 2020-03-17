THREE MPs DEFY HICHILEMA’S DIRECTIVE

Three (3) members of Parliament from the opposition United Party for national Development (UPND) have defied the party directive to walk out of Parliament when the Constitutional Amndement Bill known as Bill 10 was tabled.

Minister of Justice Hon Given Lubinda has tabled Bill 10 for second reading in Parliament.

The UPND MPs who remained in the House are; Solwezi West MPHon. Teddy Kasonso, Nalikwanda MP,Hon. Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Hon. Mukumbuta Mulowa.