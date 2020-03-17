THREE MPs DEFY HICHILEMA’S DIRECTIVE
Three (3) members of Parliament from the opposition United Party for national Development (UPND) have defied the party directive to walk out of Parliament when the Constitutional Amndement Bill known as Bill 10 was tabled.
Minister of Justice Hon Given Lubinda has tabled Bill 10 for second reading in Parliament.
The UPND MPs who remained in the House are; Solwezi West MPHon. Teddy Kasonso, Nalikwanda MP,Hon. Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Hon. Mukumbuta Mulowa.
Those are three dogs mps no chance in they constituency.aspiring candidates please start selling yourselves in those areas.
The three members have betrayed the people of Zambia and not their party!
Constitutional matters are about “WE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA!”
It’s not about PF versus UPND!
All the clauses have to do with the Presidency, Ministers and MPs. The only thing for the ordinary citizen is removal from Payroll and destitution while waiting for retirement package after clocking retirement age!
Bill 10 is poison, a mixture of 99% bad clauses and 1% deceptively “good” clauses! It’s about taking us back to the One party dictatorship! If Chagwa has repeatedly disrespected our Constitution, what will make him respect any other Law? Bill 10 is a PF project which must fail! As to our Iscariot brothers, may you reap what you are sowing!