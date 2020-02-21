Three Power Tools workers have been hacked to death by a mob on suspicion of being ritual killers in Chiyengi District, Luapula province .

Luapula Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has told ZNBC news that Power Tools General Manager Gerald Sichelia aged 44 and three others were hacked this morning at Kazembe village in Chief Puta’s area.

He also disclosed that one of the Power Tools workers managed to escape from the mob with injuries.

Mr Chushi says the four, who were on a business mission in the area were attacked around 03 hours this morning in a pursuit that lasted over three hours.

He said the four managed to scamper in different directions after being attacked and called for police protection but were pursued by the mob.

Mr Chushi disclosed that police managed to call for reinforcement from the Zambia army to rescue the four, who were in touch with police, but unfortunately only their bodies were discovered this morning.

He said the vehicle, the four were on, has also been burnt and that police are still looking for the assailants.