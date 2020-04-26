THREE REASONS MANCHESTER UNITED COULD SIGN PATSON DAKA IF THEY TAKE THE ADVICE.

Zambian wonderkid, Patson Daka is among those five listed players Manchester United urged to sign in summer.

Score Z looks at three chief reasons Manchester United would look at to sign the salsburg striker.

DAKA’S CURRENT FORM: 20 goals in 34 games,17 coming in 21 league appearance. Daka is lethal at goal this season.

SALZBURG: Coming from Europe’s best academy should put any player one foot ahead. Manchester United missed on Sadio mane, Erling Haaland and Naby keita. The English giants wouldn’t want to miss this time again.

DAKA’S PEDIGREE: U20 afcon champion, two times Austria champion, U20 world cup quarter finalist at only 21 is something United would consider as top quality potential.