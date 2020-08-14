THROW BACK : YOUNG INONGE WINA

Vice-President Inonge Wina (in white top) with Glenda McCoo (in black top) when the two visited Northern Rhodesia in 1963 from Los Angeles California where they were studying.

Glenda Mcoo an American student, was fiancée to veteran freedom fighter and then then Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Social Welfare Sikota Wina and had come to Zambia on an “Operation Crossroads” team which worked at Chalimbana near Lusaka.

Inonge Wina, the late Arthur Wina’s wife, later went on to become the first female Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia in January 2015.

Picture by the Central African Mail/Wynegood Malunga.