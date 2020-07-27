Throwback….

HH asks President Sata to stop bullying and tormenting the Bemba speaking people

June 10, 2014

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema arrives to attend a court case at the magistrate’s court complex in Lusaka

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has told President Michael Sata to stop bullying and tormenting the Bemba speaking people who have willingly chosen their own Paramount Chief Chitimukulu using their traditional council.

In a statement released to the media today, the UPND Leader said that UPND is fully aware that there are no disputes regarding the choice of Henry Kanyanta Sosala as the new Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people and government must never interfere in the people’s choice.

The PF and the Chitimukulu

The PF government continued overstepping and interference into traditional leadership of the country must stop forthwith.

The case in point is where President Michael Sata and his PF administration have continued to bully and torment the Bemba speaking people who have willingly chosen their own Paramount Chief Chitimukulu using their traditional council.

As UPND, we are fully aware that there are no disputes regarding the choice of Henry Kanyanta Sosala as the new Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people and government must never interfere in the people’s choice.

We in UPND want to recognize Mr. Sosala as the duly chosen Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and must be allowed to settle and serve his people and the people of Zambia.

The UPND stance on such issues is that we will respect the choices and processes of various traditional leadership as the law clearly states, unless there is an impasse within the family, which can also still be resolved through courts of law.

As UPND, we believe this is a totally none political and straight forward matter, which the PF and Mr. Sata are just being dictatorial about, just like they do with other issues of national importance.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND President