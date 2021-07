THROWBACK THURSDAY | PATRICK MWANAWASA’S UNIP CARDS

Photo focus | Former Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa’s UNIP cards and proof of payment for the same from 1976-1990.

During KK’s Presidency, it was compulsory for citizens to hold UNIP party cards for identity.

#RIPKK

Credit; Levy Mwanawasa Foundation