16th July, 2021

THUGS CONFUSING ELECTORATES ON HOW TO VOTE IN UPND STRONGHOLDS WILL BE TREATED LIKE GASSERS

……they must say good bye to their family because very few will go back home.

As the UPND in Chilanga, we’ve busted a rigging scheme where some criminal minded surrogates pretending to be Electoral Commission of Zambia (E.C.Z) officials are going round to deliberately confuse electorates on how to vote by advising them to draw a longitudinal line on the ballot paper with a view to increase on the number of spoilt ballots in UPND perceived strongholds.

This scheme has been traced in Kalundu and Chilongolo wards in our constituency, and we’ve got an inkling that this scheme has been rolled out throughout the country especially in UPND perceived strongholds.

The other scheme being rolled out is where they are advising people in the same areas to mark an ‘X’ on the candidate they don’t want.

We want to tell the electorates in Chilanga and the country at large that the way of voting has not changed. You just need to put an ‘X’ on the last column of your preferred candidate.

We are therefore making an appeal to our campaign teams country wide to continue educating our electorates on how to vote correctly and wisely.

To brothers and sisters involved in this evil operation, our advice is please look back! You’ve got families to take care. Think about your children. Life is precious and it will not be a good thing if the people start dealing with you the way they dealt with suspected gassers. Do you remember what happened to one suspected gasser in Mazabuka, who was rescued by the police after he was already given a beating of his life by the people? Do you remember how angry residents got the same suspected gasser from the hospital bed to go and burn him alive? This rigging scheme you are risking your lives for is as evil as gassing. So whoever agrees to go and execute this scheme must say good bye to their parents, spouses and relatives because very few will go back home.

To the people sponsoring this scheme, our advise is that this country belongs to all of us. We had colonialists, UNIP and MMD. Where are they? Tamuli bakusanguna kuba mumfulumende.

Issued by//

Chrispine Chambwa

DISTRICT IPS – CHARGE OF MEDIA

