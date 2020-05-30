Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) president Reuben Lifuka has advised that “the best disinfectant is sunlight”, suggesting that the best way for State House to put an end to speculation regarding state capture following leaked photos of President Lungu with Belarusian oligarch Alexander Zingman and Lusaka businessman Vaulden Findlay is to release an official statement on the subject.

Lifuka noted President Lungu’s stated opposition to state capture commenting, “We do recall that in January 2018, President Lungu during the swearing in of Judges of the Court of Appeal, made a fundamental point about state capture. The President warned the judiciary (and the nation) to guard against state capture and to remain independent. From this and other statements, we have inferred that President Lungu abhors state capture and he would do everything possible not to allow this country to be controlled by private interest.”

Lifuka indicated that TI-Z would give Government the benefit of the doubt pending an explanation.

“We think that Zambians are owed an explanation of these happenings so that we are not all left to be submerged in versions of stories which are possible simply figments of the rich imagination of some people.”

TI-Z’s comment come following the publication of the findings of an investigation by News Diggers earlier this week. According to the reports President Lungu has been linked to a Belarusian businessman and oligarch, Alexander Zingman, who has faced allegations regarding deals between Russian dealers and African countries.