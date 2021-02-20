BY CIC REPORTER CHIPATA

TIME HAS COME TO VOTE FOR UPND AND PRESIDENT HH FOR THE SAKE OF HAVING LOW COST OF FARMING ____ KUMWENDA

A farmer in Chasefu district in Eastern province has lamented that time has come to vote for UPND and HH because they have a better agriculture policy than the current government led by President Lungu.

Mr Yotam Kumwenda commonly known as Khums stated that UPND President HH has demonstrated that he is capable of running agriculture sector better more especially that he is a farmer too and he knows what farmers pass through during farming.

“Tikalembeska vama e-voucher koma tabanandi balikutiwezgela ndalama zinthu ati fertilizer kulije ” we submitted our names for E-vouncher but instead of getting fertilizer we were given back our monies saying they don’t have enough fertilizer ” Kumwenda lamented.

Mr Kumwenda said there was no doubt that farming under the patriotic front government has become a laughing stock because of poor management as fertilizer has become more expensive.

Mr Kumwenda appealed to the people of Chasefu constituency that come 12th/02/2021, the people should unite and vote for UPND and its President HH because of their ability and capacity to run the affairs of agriculture.

Mr Kumwenda wondered how the PF government would find it reasonable enough to donate 500 bicycles to the district when the roads are impassable. He stated that he was expecting that by this Lundazi–Chama road would have been done including some community roads.

Mr Kumwenda said that as far as he appreciate Chasefu being called a district but there nothing unique as the area lack development as expected by the people.

Mr Kumwenda has called on the people of Chasefu and Eastern province in general to vote for UPND because they have the capacity to respect and support farming