Timeline of key events in President Magufuli’s life

Here is a timeline of the events in the life of Tanzania’s President John Maguifuli.

1959: Born in Chato in north-western Tanzania.

1995: Elected as an MP for the first time.

2000: Appointed to the cabinet for the first time as minister of works.

2015: Elected president for his first term.

2020: Elected for a second term as president.

2020: 5 November – sworn in for a second term.

2021: 6 March – admitted to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute for cardiovascular problem.

2021: 7 March – rumours begin to circulate about his whereabouts after a week-long absence.

2021: 11 March – various opposition parties in Tanzania want to know the whereabouts of the president.

2021: 12 March – Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa denies that President Magufuli is ill and says he is “in good health and working”.

2021: 14 March – rushed to Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam for further treatment.

2021: 15 March – Vice-President Samia Suluhu gives Tanzanians “greetings” from President Magufuli amid growing fears about his condition and whereabouts.

2021: 17 March – dies at 18:00 local time.

2021: 17 March – Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan announces on television the death of President Magufuli. Fourteen days of mourning are declared.