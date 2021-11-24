TIZ BACKS CALLS FOR LIFESTYLE AUDIT ON FORMER PF AND HIGH RANKING GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

By Michael Kaluba

Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- has backed calls for a lifestyle audit on former Patriotic Front and high ranking government officials as suggested by PF member Bizwell Mutale who has written the Audit General and relevant investigative wings.

Mr. Mutale has suggested lifestyle audits for former high ranking party and government officials in the hope that the party can be distanced from those found guilty on personal gratification and corruption to dampen the narrative that the former regime was entirely corrupt.

But in an interview, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says lifestyle audits must not be done on PF members alone as this may be misconstrued for political persecution instead suggesting that the audits become mandatory on all serving and former public office bearers, starting with those in the current regime.

Mr. Nyambe tells Phoenix News that TIZ will continue its advocacy with the Ministry of Justice and investigative wings for lifestyle audits to be made constitutional and to formulate a workable mechanism to achieve this.

PHOENIX NEWS