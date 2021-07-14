TIZ CONCERNED WITH LOW POLITICAL PARTY REPRESENTATION IN ONGOING INSPECTION OF BALLOT PAPER PRINTING IN DUBAI

Transparency International Zambia –TIZ- is concerned with the low representation from political parties in the ongoing inspection of printing of ballot papers in Dubai.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- has announced that only two political parties, the Patriotic Front and UPND have successfully sent representatives to Dubai for the inspection of the printing of ballot papers.

However, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says this low representation by political parties is indicative of the limited responsiveness of the ECZ to the views of stakeholders over this issue.

Mr. Nyambe explains that many political parties and other stakeholders opposed the decision by the ECZ not to sponsor representatives of political parties to inspect the printing of ballot papers, a practice that had been happening in previous electoral processes.

He has stressed that the observing of the printing of ballots by stakeholders is a critical accountability step for the whole electoral process and is urging the ECZ to revisit this decision for future elections and ensure they make budgetary provisions especially for processes that are meant to enhance stakeholder participation in key stages of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nyambe says TIZ is concerned with the increasing use of public resources such as district government vehicles, fire trucks and others, for campaign purposes by those in government.