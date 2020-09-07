Transparency International Zambia Chapter President Reuben Lifuka says everyone in public office should undergo a lifestyle audit, not just a witch-hunt on specific individuals.

And Governance Elections Advocacy Research Services Executive Director MacDonald Chipenzi says restricting a lifestyle audit to UPND Hakainde Hichilima is unfair as some senior government officials with questionable wealth have failed to disclose their source of wealth.

UPND leader has come under pressure to disclose his source of wealth, a situation many think is a witch-hunt ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

According to parliamentary and ministerial code of conduct Cap, 16 of the laws of Zambia all members of parliament, cabinet and speaker of the national assembly must make annual declarations of their interests, assets, liabilities and incomes 30 days after their appointment and 30 days after every anniversary.

