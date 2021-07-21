TIZ REPORT ON BILLBOARDS MISCHIEVOUS, SPECULATIVE-ANTONIO MWANZA

Lusaka- Wednesday 21st July 2021

Ruling Patriotic Front Media Director, Antonio Mwanza has dismissed the report by the Transparency International Zambia(TIZ) alleging that the party had spent K6.05million on Billboards.

Mr. Mwanza said it was political mischief for TIZ to make unfounded statements lacking sound facts.

Mr. Mwanza also disclosed that most of the Billboards were placed by well-wishers and party supporters.

He said when the initial report from TIZ came out, the party did an inventory and survey on the Billboards and estimated costs and established that the report was highly inaccurate and distorted.

Mr. Mwanza expressed gratitude to the many entities that have supported the party in its campaigns through moral, material and financial support.

Mr. Mwanza urged TIZ not to abuse processes to cast bad light in the PF.

He urged Zambians to dismiss the new report as it was speculative and inaccurate.

Mr. Mwanza said the PF understands that TIZ is under pressure to impress its donors in a bid to secure funding but that such theatrics should not be done at the expense of the truth.