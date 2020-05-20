By Dr. Chipili Andrew

To all the Bally children. I personally feel you don’t understand the war that this man fights every day. HH cannot fight the government, the only people that can fight the government is you! The only thing the government is scared of is you! Every single one of the moves the government makes is dependent on how YOU will react! If HH is shot at, stoned, gassed, put in a room with human waste on the wall, stopped from addressing the people, stopped from donating, what are YOU doing about it?

And this is not a ploy to insight violence,

But the question still stands, what are YOU doing about it?

By the way the government have the resources and seating numbers to change the constitution, post pone the elections or rig the elections.

Question is, what will you do about it?

And just so you know, voting lines start at 03hrs