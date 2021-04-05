By Cornel Zimba

PF Lusaka Province Chairman Mr Kennedy Kamba has stated that there is no time for him to rest because he owes a great deal of respect for His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and everyone else in the Party. He said the only way to pay back is by bringing everyone together for a landslide victory. In his own words, Mr Kamba narrated that the time is ripe for reconciliation and winning more votes for “Ba President” in Lusaka Province. ” I don’t want to fail the President.” stated Mr Kamba.

It’s time to bring everyone on board, the seed of togetherness is what the President himself has planted in all of us.

The President has always been preaching about peace, love and unity and I can assure everyone in Lusaka Province that the President’s word will be spread out in all the corners of Lusaka Province as long as I live.

The leadership of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is exceptional and centred on love, peace and unity and us being his disciples, we will make sure that his word is well spread and taken care of.

” There is no way one would shake hands with a clenched fist and that’s why all of us in leadership, we’ve got to emulate President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, because his heart of forgiveness presents to us alot of lessons to learn from,” said Kamba.

As Lusaka Province Chairman I will reiterate that my open door policy is meant for everyone because whoever stood was the child of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and so are the supporters. President LUNGU has been a wonderful father of this nation from the day he was ushered into office. He has demonstrated good qualities of a man who is heading the state.

“If President’s heart is anchored on love, peace and unity, then why should grudges take centre stages?” asked Lusaka Chairman.

To keep grudges because you want to possess power means that your leadership is misplaced! Remember that my self and the family alone can not give President LUNGU the victory he deserves. Therefore, it’s evil not to forgive being the child of “Ba” LUNGU. Pure love is demonstrated through forgiveness. Happy Easter!