TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC OUTBREAK AND MAKE PARTY LABELLED MASKS WITH CAMPAIGNING MESSAGE IS UNHOLY – HICHILEMA.

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has finally added his voice on loose PF branded masks by saying it’s not correct to take advantage of such unfortunate situation like coronavirus to use it as a campaign tool.

Mr. Hichilema further promised to donate more non – labelled masks to ministry of health to fight the pandemic.

“This is not the time for politics or distributing anything labelled by certain political parties’ names but to put our heads together and see how best we can fight this pandemic”, said Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Patrotic Front ( PF) media team director Sunday Chanda has accused the UPND and NDC of spearheading the insults on Chitimukulu.

“My elder brother Hichilema and Kambwili are sponsoring Lukuku to insult mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu and I command them to make a trip to Luapula and apologise to the paramount chief”, said Chanda.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer