By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe
Joe Biden didn’t just drop from a privatization scandal to seek the presidency like some clown who want to project themselves as Joe Biden of Zambia
He is an experienced politician and leader. He served twice as Vice President of America from 2009 to 2017:He was a running mate to Obama for 2terms.
He started as a County Councillor in 1970, then served as Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.
Americans have learnt their lessons of entrusting national leadership to a businessman with no experience in governance. Trump was criticizing the chinese in public kanshi he owns a private bank account in China, Typical of shrewed businessmen like one in Zambia.
We dont have to repeat the mistake made by Americans to realise how dangerous it is to have a businessman with no governance experience for a President
Oh but it has happened the president if Zambia right now was part and parcel of the privatisation . So are you saying He too is a thief?
Wala my dear Wala
I can see the writer does not know what he/she is talking about.
Not everyone starts from the bottom and rise through the ranks in an organization.
In fact, most of the people in high positions in many organizations did not start from the bottom but rather started at management levels. I can see the writer lacks knowledge about the issues he/she thinks she knows.
Besides, nobody has said they are the Joe Biden of Zambia and so I don’t understand the writer’s panic.