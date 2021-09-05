TO THOSE CLAIMING TO BE PROVIDING CHECKS AND BALANCES

By Miss Nalu

Social media has been, and still is Bally’s territory. This is where you will find about half of bene 2.8m who voted for him. They were there before elections and are still alive and kicking on these Facebook streets.

So if you come here with senseless, premature and unfair criticism against HH like bene Munir, Sean and Iris, then of course you should expect his shosho media “soldiers” to put you in your place.

You post nonsense….ben e Team 2.8m will fix you. It’s as simple as that. Not even Bally himself can stop that.

Just be sensible and you’ll be okay. Vilibe nzelu veve you will see fire on these Facebook streets. Bakungenamo and you start crying ati bene 2.8m are not tolerant.

In this new dawn, all manner of lies, misinformation and malice will be corrected as and when they come through.

It has taken 7 years for this moment of freedom and independence to come through bane. Yet you think if you attack Bally unfairly and unjustly then his shosho media “soldiers” will just watch you get away with it? Wala badaalaa!

N.Y.