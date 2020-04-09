By Sikaile Sikaile

Please note that we have survived so many temptations not to be part and parcel of the ongoing injustice in Zambia we sing about everyday.

Believe you me, if I was that stupid immediately after the 2016 fraud general elections, I was going to be a PF government vuvuzela just like Antonio Mwanza who is defending the undefendable after I denied an offer of a vehicle, house and a monthly salary of K20,000. We know that some of you they pay you every month, so that you can praise them for destroying the nation with impunity.

For me, Zambia comes first and not these blood moneies you get bribed with to praise oppressors. I would rather die poor together with the undermined citizens than praising wrong doings.

There is no way I can team up with such evil people who have no heart for Zambians and feel comfortable that I’m able to eat. God will punish all those who have taken this route.

People remember where you come from. Some of us grew up in the bush. The village where we walked over 20KM daily to go to School and those villagers depend on us to stand up for them and defend them from such wicked men. Because to date life has never changed if not worsened in my village and chiefdom.

To this effect, my first loyalty goes to the entire Chiefdom of Nyawa and Zambia at large. Therefore, no amount of bribery can sway my vision for this great nation Zambia, that needs a serious team of leaders to alleviate poverty.

By the way, Iam a senior headman without portfolio in my Chiefdom.

My people share drinking water with animals, and we only have one health post without medication and all necessary equipment. We don’t know what a tarmac looks like. We have no electricity nor proper roads.

And you foolishly expect me to praise oppressors and looters of public resources! that treat other citizens as second class! Not with me, try another person. I refuse to be part and parcel of this madness of praising failures who have abused poor citizens, because God created me normal with five senses to think and do the right thing to benefit humanity.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activists