By Brian Chikuni.

If for example UPND Monze legislator Jack Mwiimbu stood as MP in Monze the 10th time assuming his age supported him, he would still win the seat because Jack is Monze and Monze is Jack Mwiimbu. But that’s not the bone of contention here. The real and critical argument is, would this matter-ofcourse, galvanise and excite a new base that would draw more voters to the centre for his President Hakainde Hichilema, and deliver him the Republican Presidency? Or would such a foregone scenario risk creating complacency of a fatigued electorate and be uninspiring to new and undecided voters? Why would anyone be willing to build muscles to push an open door?

These and many more questions are what the long serving UPND MPs and other Party officials have to grapple with as they sell their Presidential candidate whose core theme, ironically is change. Jack Mwiimbu is just one such example among many in the UPND, of a politician whose legitimate popularity at a local level attracts an already converted conservative base, but that is unlikely to draw a crucial body of voters that often swings the pendulum towards the victor. These include the new voters who by their nature, will always seek for something new and exciting, and the undecided who want to be certain whether there is something new hovering on the political horizon of change, before they crossover.

The UPND adoption or re-adoption process at constituency level especially of their popular veterans like Gary Nkombo of Mazabuka, Cornelius Mweetwa of Choma and Moono Lubezyi of Namwala, will determine whether it will convincingly inspire nationwide confidence in their much heralded theory of ‘time for change’. Inorder to re energize their image and make it resonate with change, UPND will have to undertake a process of ecdysis where a snake sheds its skin to adopt a vicious and fresh outlook. In such a case nothing beats a Tonga idiom of ‘Nyeele mpya njibambula mulomo’ which if loosely translated would be ‘the newer the trumpet, the better the sound’. This doesn’t take on the meaning of getting rid of the old, but rather willing to give way to the new, by the old.

Most UPND veteran lawmakers have over the years taken a national outlook and respectability as a result of their defence of parliamentary democracy and protocols. If these MPs vacated their long held seats and instead dedicated their services to the presidential campaign team on a full scale, their efforts would win support nationally, from Zambians that have applauded the checks and balances they have gallantly offered the front bench. This would ultimately deliver their party President the Republican presidency that he so rightly and legitimately deserves.

But if UPND does not carry out this critical snake self molting or shedding of its old skin at both top party and constituency level, they will make it harder for Zambians to believe the change they are preaching about is real or rhetorical.