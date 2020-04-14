By Logic Lukwanda

A medical expert has warned people that smoke tobacco to consider stopping immediately as they are at very high risk of dying from Covid 19.

Professor Fastone Goma says according to research so far, majority of tobacco smokers have suffered more health consequences including death, compared to non-tobacco smokers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

He told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that tobacco has been identified as the main vessel for activating Covid 19 in the human body hence the reason for smokers to stop as they are more prone to infection.

Professor Goma says that with research already showing that tobacco related deaths are more than those related to HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined globally, quitting smoking will be the best way to prevent more health complications in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Professor Goma is urging government through the ministry of local government to invoke statutory instrument number 39 on tobacco smoking and its ban in public places as well as enact a more comprehensive tobacco and nicotine products control bill.

PHOENIX NEWS