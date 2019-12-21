This day, exactly 5 years ago, the media announced P Jay’s death. Brian Cheengwa famously known by his stage name as P Jay died at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka. He died in the early hours of Sunday (21st December, 2014), two weeks after being hospitalized following a tragic car crush in Ndola.

P Jay was one of the most decorated vocalists of recent times in Zambia and he was reputed for his lyrical abilities that would instantly transform a song into a hit.

Two days after Cheengwa’s death, a song by an upcomer Muzo titled Nayenda surfaced online. P Jay was on the chorus singing ‘Nthawi Yafika Bazanga Nayenda’ coincidentally signaling his death. The record was an instant hit and left the Zambian music audience with a maltitude of questions.

One year later P Jay became the first Zambian artist to have an album released posthumously. His posthumous album titled “Lesa Somone” was launched on December 17th, 2015. Scandals followed claiming P Jay earned nothing through out his fruitful music career and left nothing for the family. His young brother Ben Da Future’s music career was put on spotlight with hopes of fitting the late brother’s shoes when he dropped ‘Chintobentobe’ which made music fans miss P Jay even more.

5 Years later, creators and music fans still can’t get over P Jay’s offering to the music fraternity and still trying to compare him to break out singers such as Yo Maps.

P Jay’s death got the entertainment and creative industry on stand still, he was a man full of life and worth celebrating and will be remembered forever. He was affilaited to XYZ Entertainment at the time of his death, he was making a come back to the label hence his last two track project ‘Homecoming Gift Pack’.

M.H.S.R.I.P