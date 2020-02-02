By ‎B Bruce Bwalya‎

Today is Sunday 2nd February 2020 and all eyes & ears are on SEER 1!!!

I only hope those PF MPs and Ministers took back what they owed Prophet Andrew Anointed Seer 1 CFM so that today he does not mention any name.

I pray no name is mentioned today because it will be an embarrassing thing and that will mean everyone will know and believe that all PF leaders are Satanists hence the suffering Zambians are currently going through. The mentioning of names may also lead to civil unrest in our country as all well-meaning Zambians led by genuine Christians will protest so that we remove the satanic government from power.

Let us only hope all those PF Satanists have taken back the charms they got from Seer 1 so that he does not mention any name today…..

I LOVE MY ZAMBIA!