Tolerance of police is not weakness, Don’t dare us IG tells political parties

Inspector General (IG) Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned political parties to desist from daring the Police.

Mr Kanganja reprimand political parties not to mistake the restrain and tolerance being exhibited by the Police for weakness.

The IG expressed disappointment with some members of named political parties who are taking the Police for granted by daring them.

Mr Kanganja said it is evident that some cadres are daring Police officers on duty by deliberately engaging in public misconduct.

The Inspector General’s comments follows the incident that occurred on the Copperbelt in Kitwe on the 12th of March 2021 were some cadres took to the streets and charged towards Police officers and began throwing stones at them resulting in some sustaining injuries.

“It is quite disappointing that some members of political parties have taken the restraint and tolerance being exhibited by Police officers for weakness.

“It is evident that some cadres are daring police officers on duty by engaging in public misconduct and in some instances attacking them and one such instance is what transpired on Friday, 12th March, 2021 on the Copperbelt in Kitwe where some cadres took to the streets and charged towards our police officers and began throwing stones at them resulting in some sustaining injuries.”

The IG has since warned political parties and the general public to desist from obstructing Police officers during there execution of duties.

He explained that obstructing Police officers is a serious criminal offence which is punishable by law.

“I am reminding political parties and the general public at large that assaulting , resisting or wilfully obstructing police officers in their due execution of duty is a serious criminal offence punishable by law,” He warned.

“What happend in Kitwe was a clear indication of schemes aimed at promoting break down in law and order under the guise of politicking which we shall not take lightly.”

Mr Kanganja stressed that Police officers have a constitutional duty to enforce Laws so as to safeguard public security and order in the country.

He said the Police officers should be given space to do their job without any obstruction.

“Police officers have a constitutional duty to enforce Laws to safeguard public security and order, therefore, they should be given space to do their job.”

Mr Kanganja said the Police will not tolerate the thuggery behaviour exhibited by politician cadres on the Copperbelt.

“Thuggery conduct such as the one exhibited by political cadres in Kitwe shall not be tolerated by my command and I want all those that were involved in the fracas to be dealt with accordingly,” He said.

The Inspector General has since instructed Police officers to remain firm and curb all forms of lawlessness.

“I further call on officers to remain firm on the ground and ensure that all forms of lawlessness is immediately thwarted by bringing to book all offenders .”

Police officers have been reminded to always carry with them policing equipment which government procured for them whenever they are on duty and use then when situations demand.

“Police officers are reminded to always carry with them policing equipment which government has procured for them such as long buton, handcuffs and teargas canisters whenever they are on duty and should use them when situations demand,” The IG stated.

The IG has advised political parties to tame their members and ensure that they engage in responsible and peaceful politics as stipulated in Article 60 (3) (b) of the Constitution as opposed to the exhibited thuggery behaviour.

Mr Kanganja has strongly warned political parties that the Police will not tolerate any person deliberately disregarding the provision of the law.

He said those found abrogating the law will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

“The Zambia Police will not tolerate anyone that would deliberately disregard provisions of the law under the guise of politics and people should not complain of intimidation when officers react.

Those that would be found wanting would be dealt with firmly within the confines of the law.”