Tom Hanks quoted on of his famous roles in in upbeat message to concerned fans after he and wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday in Australia.

‘Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,’ he said. ‘We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

The two-time Academy Award winner said he and his wife, both 63, ‘are taking it one-day-at-a-time’ amid the global health pandemic. In an accompanying shot, Tom wore a sage green cap with a grey shirt, while Rita wore a grey mesh cap with a pink top.

He added, ‘There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?’

n a tear-jerking line quoting his A League Of Their Own character Jimmy Dugan, he signed off in saying, Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,’ signing it, ‘Hanx.’ (In the 1992 movie, the actor played the manager of a World War II-era female professional baseball team that included Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna and Geena Davis.)

Rita shared the same shot, adding, ‘A little update below to all of you [email protected] and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us.’

Among the notable names who responded to Wilson’s post included her son Chet, 29, who wrote, ‘Love you so much mom;’ actress Kate Bosworth, who wrote, ‘Love you;’ and Kris Jenner, who responded, ‘Praying for you and sending love to you both!!!’

Other stars chiming in with kind words for the couple of 30 years included Naomi Campbell, Gwen Stefani, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson.

Wilson later shared a screenshot of one of her musical tracks, The Wind, on her Instagram Stories.

The father-of-four – to kids Colin, 42, Elizabeth, 37, with first wife Samantha Lewes; and Chet and Truman, 24, with Wilson – remains hospitalized with Wilson at Gold Coast University Hospital, where they are isolated and in stable condition.

He took to social media Wednesday, shocking the world in revealing that he and his wife had ‘slight fevers’ and ‘felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

‘To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.’

The actor, whose iconic catalog includes Forrest Gump, Big and Saving Private Ryan, kept his trademark optimism amid the health crisis.

‘Well, now. What to do next?’ he said. ‘The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

‘Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?’