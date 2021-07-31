TOMORROW I WILL FINISH HH POLITICALLY WHEN I ADDRESS A PF VIRTUAL RALLY SAYS BELEMU.

“Iam the only person in PF who can finish HH politically”

Former UPND Mbala MP has promised to finish HH politically when he addresses the PF virtual rally tomorrow Sunday.

Speaking at PF Secretariat in Lusaka a short while ago, Hon Belemu said he is the only person in Zambia who knows HH in and out so tomorrow he will be finishing the UPND Leader politically. “Iam finishing HH tomorrow Sunday when I address the Patriotic Front 5th Virtual Rally.

He refused to re-adopt me so he will feel my weight this Sunday as I will reverse all his possibilities of winning these elections”, he vowed.