Former diplomat and veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga says it’s unfair for Tongas to be vilified because of one Tonga opposition leader, whom PF perceives as the biggest threat to their continued stay in power.

Speaking when he featured on the HOT FM’s Beyond The Headlines Interview Programme on Wednesday, Mwaanga said negative discussions and sentiments regarding the Tonga tribe in the country, were slowly degenerating to unacceptable levels.

“Mr (Harry) Nkumbula was president of the ANC and he was accepted all over the country…Tongas have been there all along. Mainza Chona formed HANIP. He was a Tonga from Monze, Chief Chona’s area. He was the son of chief Chona. For me it’s a non-issue when I hear people talking about it, It makes me sad because this country has never degenerated to that kind of level,” Mwaanga said.

“I think it is because they see HH as the biggest threat to PF and because he is a Tonga, the Tongas are been vilified by the PF which in my view is nonsensical, It is wrong and it should never be allowed to happen.

Mwaanga said those that were vilifying Tongas should begin to watch their language.

“They are the ones that will be responsible for ensuring that people in this country begin asking themselves tribes before they even get married,” he said. – Daily Nation