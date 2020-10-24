CHELLAH TUKUTA WRITES BELOW…
TONGAS HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH HERE IN ZAMBIA
When a Banda or Phiri supports Mr Lungu it’s not tribalism but when a Mweemba or Mwiinga supports Hakainde Hichilema it’s tribalism.
STOP THISE NONSENSE AND IDIOTIC MENTALITY
One can liken the persecutions of Tongas to the persecution of the Jews why? Is it because the aspirant president is from the Tongs tribe? Tongas are hard workers and for all those who love oshima love the Tongss as they are the biggest growers of maize. K
Talking about tribe is the first line of tribalism. All those who think about tribalism are themselves tribalists. There are very few people from tribes like mine MAMBWE who will be concerned about which tribe to support. Maybe it’s because we are a small tribe.
@Kubweka, Tongas are actualy Jews. Black Jews who migrated from Israel and settled in Zambia. They were never part of the Mfekani migration of 1887 or somewhere there