Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill announces marriage to actress Rosaline Meurer

Today is the birthday of Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer and Olakunle Churchill, who was once married to Tonto Dikeh, called her “Mrs Churchill” on his Instagram post.

Meurer had been fingered in the breakdown of Dikeh and Churchill’s marriage, which was contracted in 2015.

On his verified IG handle, Churchill shared photos of Meurer, who was his personal assistant at a time and captioned it, “A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.

“When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me. When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost. Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God🙏🙏”

Sharing another photo, the self-acclaimed businessman hinted that they had been married for two years.

In a 2018 interview with Sunday Scoop, Meurer denied any relationship between them, saying, “Dr. Olakunle and I share a very sincere cordial relationship, and therefore, the strokes of baseless accusations are imperatively unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Meurer has expressed her gratitude in Churchill’s comment section, saying, “Aww thank you so much. I appreciate you always. We thank God and I’ve never doubted you and on the second one, she said, “AMEN! bless you.”