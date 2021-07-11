A good-sized butt is important for looks but it’s also critical for back support and lower-body function. There are many booty exercises you should throw into your regular exercise routine to make sure you have the bigger butt you’re aiming for. Eating the right foods is also key to growing that booty in a healthy way.

Everybody appreciates a shapely posterior. From fashion designers to evolutionary biologists, the tush captures attention unlike just about anything else. Beyond its wide appeal, booty muscles also have many important functions in the human body.

The three major muscles – the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus – work together to give support for the back and upper body and create motion in the lower body.

1. Leafy Greens

If you want to get a rounder booty in a healthy way, you have to eat your spinach. If you prefer, you can also much down on some kale, collards, cabbage, watercress, chard, romaine, arugula, endive, bok choy, or mustard greens. There are tons of leafy greens you can use to get a nutritious boost of nutrients in your meal without adding tons of starch or carbohydrates.

You are sorely missing out f you've been sticking to romaine lettuce for your salads. Try spicing it up with some arugula, or rocket as our British friends call it. Chard, cabbage, and bok choy both add a satisfying crunch to any dish while mustard greens, collards, and spinach can be used to bulk up soups and rice. For some additional bitterness, try endives or add freshness with some raw watercress.

All these leafy greens are low-calorie, which is great if you want to lose weight. But relying too much on them when you’re trying to get a bigger butt isn’t going to work. The good news is they’re full of nutrients. Spinach has loads of potassium and vitamin K while kale has vitamins C and K, collards have calcium, fiber, and antioxidants like beta carotene and lutein. Also take a look at The Ultimate Guide To Dairy-Free Ice Cream!

Use these leafy greens to make your high-protein meals taste fresher and get some incredibly nutritious vitamins while you’re at it with these leafy greens. They can also be thrown in a blender for a green protein shake.

2. Whole Grains

Whole grains make booty gains. There is a wide variety of options including whole wheat bread, bulgur, oatmeal, cornmeal, and brown rice. Any of these are a great option for getting complex carbohydrates and some fiber into your diet. If the idea of eating carbs is shocking you, remember that you're not trying to lose weight here – you're trying to gain it in your butt.

Whole grains can be the basis of an entire meal or they can make a nice side dish. Oatmeal is one of the best ways to start your day and you can add sweeteners like fruit or honey. Greek yogurt is a great high-protein option to make your oatmeal doubly effective for growing a bigger butt. Spread some peanut butter on toasted whole wheat bread and you’ve got another great source of protein and complex carbs for breakfast.

For those who have a gluten allergy, millet is a superb source of complex carbs as well as magnesium, manganese, potassium, fiber, zinc, and iron. Blend millet with chickpeas harissa, and veggies like eggplant for a tasty high-protein dish from North Africa.

For a hearty meal, fill a roasted squash with kale pesto, mushrooms, and millet. It’s a great wintertime meal filled with nutrients and complex carbs that will get you the rounder rear you’re looking for.

3. Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds, & Quinoa

Seeds are a great source of healthy fats and fiber. They can spice up a salad and some, like sesame seeds, can be roasted and blended into a paste to replace processed peanut butter and similar products. If you’re having trouble finding a good source of antioxidants, these and other seeds are a great bet. Seeds are also great for heart health.

To get the most out of seeds in your diet and keep them from binding to minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium and preventing them from being absorbed into the body, you can soak seeds in salty water overnight. Let them dry completely before storing them or using them in another dish to make sure you aren’t adding too much sodium to your diet inadvertently.

Many seeds are considered superfoods, including chia seeds. Meal preppers and people with busy schedules love chia seeds because you can mix them with fruit, greek yogurt, and oatmeal and leave them in the fridge overnight to expand for a fast and nutritious breakfast.

Mix flax seeds with egg for another delicious and high-protein breakfast. Flax seeds are rife with omega-3 fatty acids that will help boost your brain function. These fats are also crucial for getting a bigger butt. They’re stored in the tush and they’re a kind of healthy fat that’s much better than what you’ll find in fast or processed foods.

4. Nuts

High-protein snacks that can also be used as the base for more robust meals, nuts are also a great source of fiber, potassium, magnesium, and compounds that help lower blood cholesterol. Just try to avoid the packaged store bought varieties that have a thick coating of salt. Fresh-roasted unsalted nuts are a great way to boost your protein intake and add new flavors to your diet.

Almond butter and cashew butter taste great on toasted whole wheat bread. In colder months, you can also add some peanut butter to a stew with some coconut milk for a delicious, vegan stew that goes great over some brown rice.

Adding these nuts to a salad with a chicken breast makes the ideal lunch for a spring or summer afternoon. All that protein will give your body the nutritious energy it needs to complete butt exercises like lunges and build muscle afterward. For vegans and vegetarians, seeds and legumes are two of the best sources of protein that aren’t animal-based.

5. Olive Oil

Ditch the butter and margarine and use olive oil instead. Extra virgin olive oil has lots of healthy fat and if your body type tends to store fat around the glutes, then using olive oil for your low- and medium-heat cooking will give you the bigger butt you’re looking for.

In addition to cooking, you can use extra virgin olive oil to make vinaigrettes for salad that are loads healthier than what you'll find on the grocery store shelf. Technically, all you need is olive oil and vinegar, but you can also use salt and herbs to taste.

Olive oil is also full of nutritious antioxidants. While butter might help you gain weight more and thus build a bigger butt, olive oil will do so in a healthier way and give you many health benefits that butter simply cannot.

6. Whey

A milk by-product that’s both high-protein and extremely versatile, whey is a key ingredient for soaking nuts, making smoothies and protein shakes, and even making bread. You can also use whey protein if the liquid form isn’t useful. Your body absorbs this type of protein much more efficiently than that from other sources like chicken breasts and even legumes.

Whey protein is a super ingredient to add to your protein shakes with some leafy greens or fruit. As long as you don’t have any lactose intolerance or vegan objections to food that comes from animals, whey is a great ingredient that can add flavor in place of regular water in many recipes.

7. Veggies

We all know how important it is to eat your veggies. It might not seem like these low-calorie foods will help you get a bigger butt, but if you prepare them the right way then they can give you a nutritious source of booty-building proteins and carbohydrates.

We already mentioned lots of leafy greens you can eat, but to get a more filling meal, consider adding healthy starches like corn or sweet potatoes. Soybeans, mushrooms, and peppers are also highly versatile and loaded with nutrients. Mix veggies with legumes like beans to make a healthy, nutritious meal that will still give you plenty of everything you need for a bigger butt.

Saute veggies in olive oil and pile them high on top of some brown rice for a nice filling vegan dinner. Add chicken breast if you’re a meat-eater or use a substitute like a portobello mushroom if you’re not.

Although many people give beets a wide berth, they’re a nice source of nitric oxide, which improves your overall cardiovascular function. That means your booty exercises can be even more challenging to really help you build a bigger booty.

8. Chickpeas

A nice legume that is chock-full of protein, chickpeas are delicious as a side dish, on top of a salad, or blended into hummus with a little tahini. You can make your veggie dishes work even harder for a bigger butt with high-protein chickpeas. Crumble some goat cheese and mix it with chickpeas and tomato and you’ve got a great, fast salad.

Basically, any dish you would fill out with legumes can be substituted with chickpeas instead. Chickpeas are a great source of fiber as well as protein. Consider combining them with tomatoes in a dish like shakshuka for a protein-rich breakfast or make tacos for a blend of protein and carbs at dinner time.

9. Dairy

Not every dairy product is going to be optimized for booty growth, but certain ones like greek yogurt, most cheese, and most milk are all high in casein and have some protein content that will help your body built out your rear end. Some protein powder also has casein, so if you make a protein shake with a dairy base you can double up on the booty benefits.

One of the reasons dairy products are so effective at growing a bigger booty is because they have proteins that your body digests quickly and slowly. That means you’ll have a protein source throughout your booty exercises and for afterward when your body is recovering. If you don’t like to drink them directly, consider making oatmeal or a comparable high-fiber dish.

10. Brown Rice

There are few better bases for any kind of meal than brown rice. White rice can cause your body to take in too much sugar, but brown rice is a whole grain and it’s a source for the carbs your body needs to grow a bigger butt.

Any kind of dish from omelets to stir fry is better with some brown rice added. It’s filling and nutritious. You can even mix some rice into a salad to curb hunger for a longer time. Alternate between starchy foods like sweet potatoes, corn, and brown rice to prevent diet boredom.

11. Fish

Fish are loaded with protein and healthy fats omega-3-fatty acids. Include salmon, tuna, mackerel, haddock, basa, anchovies, tilapia, Catla cutla, and rohu in your meals to get a good dose of protein.

13. Avocados

The creamy and buttery avocados are great sources of vitamins E, A, B6, and C, protein, and minerals. The healthy fats in avocado help reduce inflammation in the body and reduce muscle wear and tear.

You can have half an avocado with eggs for breakfast or add it to salads, wraps, and sandwiches.

15. Eggs

Eggs are great for building bigger and firm buttocks. Whole eggs contain various essential amino acids and both water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins that help rebuild the muscles and strengthen the muscles. A medium egg has about 6 g of protein.

Consume 2-3 whole eggs per week. Avoid the yolk if your cholesterol level is high and your doctor has advised against it.

16. Legumes

Legumes are great sources of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also rich in dietary fiber (complex carbs), which is essential for maintaining an energy balance in the body.

Consume lentils and beans like yellow lentils, whole lentils, red, green, and black lentils, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, peas, and snap peas.

17. Mushroom

Mushrooms are rich in protein and a good option for all vegetarians and vegans. Hundred grams of white mushroom contains 29 calories and provides 3.3 grams of protein.

Add them to soups, salads, sandwiches, or wraps to have a delicious and protein-rich meal.

18. Lean Ground Beef

Beef may not be heart-friendly, but there are lean ground beef options available. And they are loaded with protein – 4 oz of lean ground beef can provide you with 28.61 grams of protein.

Make cutlets or meatballs or add them to soups to make your meals exciting and nutritious.

19. Tofu and Soy Chunks

Soy products like soy milk and soy chunks are great sources of plant-based protein.

Soy milk turned to cottage cheese results in tofu. There are 8 grams of protein in 100 grams of tofu. And 3.5 oz of soy chunks contains a whopping 54 grams of protein.

Add tofu and soy chunks to salads, sandwiches, wraps, and curries.

20. Cottage Cheese

Soft and white cottage cheese is yummy and a great source of protein – 100 grams contain about 11 grams of protein. It is made from milk and is also rich in calcium.

Like tofu, you can add it to your sandwich, curries, salads, and wraps.

In Conclusion

All that is to say that building muscle or storing healthy fats around your glutes isn’t necessarily an exercise in vanity. Booty fat cushions your back and protects your hamstrings. People with smaller rear-ends and weaker glutes tend to compensate by angling their hips forward, which causes the belly to be pushed out and the spine to overextend.

Although many people rightfully worry about cholesterol and body weight, fat stored in the rear is relatively harmless compared to fat stored elsewhere and people with smaller waists and bigger butts have been shown to have more healthy cholesterol and less of the kind that can cause serious health problems.

Like any other muscle, the glutes need to be worked out to grow. This process of damage and repair, often leading to hypertrophy, can be stimulated with a wide variety of exercises. There are also a ton of different kinds of foods that can promote muscle growth in your butt. Most of these foods contain the usual muscle growth suspects like protein, but if your body type tends to store fat in the buttocks then carbs can also help.

There are also some superfoods that contain tons of healthy nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B6, calcium, and amino acids. Pairing them with supplemental nutrients like casein, magnesium, manganese, and phosphorus can give you not only a rounder rear but also a much healthier body. Aside from the health benefits, the 10 foods we've included on this list will also make for a more interesting and robust diet in general, helping to promote more mindful eating that will promote other fitness goals as well.

In addition to eating the right things, it’s also important to eat at the right time. The fastest way to get a bigger butt is to practice regular glute workouts and the best time to eat the following booty-building foods is right after you finish exercising. A post-workout meal with these foods will boost muscle recovery and hypertrophy.

Try some of these 10 foods and food categories throughout the week to make sure your body has the carbs and protein it needs to build your glutes and promote fat storage in the surrounding area. Try one of our tailored Fitplans to give your glutes the workout they need to build muscle mass.