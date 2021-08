TOP FACEBOOK PAGES WITH HIGH ENGAGEMENT IN ZAMBIA WITH A MILLION REACH A WEEK RESULTS FROM RESULTS FROM 4TH AUGUST – 2021 TO 10TH AUGUST 2021

NOTE: Does not include data for 11th AUGUST 2021

1. Hakainde Hichilema with 11.2million people reached

2. Mwebantu with 9.6million people reached

3. Zambian Watchdog with 5.6million people reached

4. Edgar Chagwa Lungu with 4.3million people reached.

5. The Candidates with 3.2million people reached

6. Mutale Mwanza with 2.5million people reached.

7. Smart Eagles with 2.3million people reached.

8. ZWKP with 2million people reached

9. Zambian Landscape with 1.8million people reached.

10. Kalemba with 1.7million people reached.

11. Milly Beauty Products with 1.6million people reached.

12. Zambia Reports 1.3million people reached.

13. Facts Zambia with 1.3million people reached.

14. Chishimba Kambwili with 1.2 million people reached.

15. Dr. Mujajati Aaron with 1.2million people reached

Source: Facebook Analytics