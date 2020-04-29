United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema says the Energy Regulation Board cheated the people of Zambia that the price of fuel cannot be reduced because of the depreciation of Kwacha.

It is unfortunate that while other countries and Presidents like Muhammad Buhari of Nigeria has approved the reduction of fuel the Zambian government has continued with its lies and failed to take advantage of the reduction.

President Hichilema said the rensponse by ERB that it cannot reduce fuel because of the depreciation kwacha is a lie because PF government had already destroyed kwacha from K5 when it came into office IN 2011 to 14 or 15 by December when the world witnessed the outbreak of COVID-19.

“ Total lie, PF kwacha was already at 18 at the time of the reduction of crude oil, the response by ERB is totally unacceptable if anything everytime international crude oil prices increased ERB also increased the prices, and why not reduce after a fall of price in crude oil as a buyer” said President Hichilema.

He said Zambia’s economy could have benefitted from the reduced price of crude oil because it’s citizens were going to spend less money on fuel and spend the rest of the money on basic needs needed amidst COVID -19.

He also said Zambia is also expected to save money from imports because of the reduction of crude oil and that should go towards management of COVID-19 to save lives.

“The fact is that Zambia is not benefitting from the reduction of crude oil because of corruption, lack of understanding and poor leadership , people should not be angry when they are told the truth and the mistakes they are making,” said President Hichilema.

