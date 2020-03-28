*PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

Lusaka_28th March 2020

*TOPSTAR / PF MARRIAGE TO KILL PRIME TV*

We note with concern the Topstar letter to remove Prime Television from Topstar platform.

The PF / Topstar marriage of media destruction is a serious indictment on media freedom in Zambia.

As UPND ,we demand that Topstar rescinds the decision with immediate effect.

We do not expect Chinese investors coming in Zambia to be at the helm of killing Zambian investors .

The action by Topstar is a serious breach of the law and an assault on the Zambians who have been allowing Chinese Investment.

While we appreciate what China has done in helping Zambia address numerous social economic challenges , it is not a prerequisite to abusing their stay in Zambia.

It is a notorious fact that Topstar has taken a partisan stance by acting on political pronouncements of Information Minister Dora Siliya and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

The illegal action by Topstar will leave us with no option but to brand Topstar as a political entity designed to cleanse and advance the PF agenda.

When we form government next year , we shall ensure foreigners breaking the law are dealt with accordingly.

It is also indisputable that Prime Television like many other media houses should be given space to exercise their media freedom.

For those PF officials with grievances , there is a procedure for complaints in the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act .

We ,therefore, call upon all well meaning Zambians to rally behind Prime TV and stop the tyranny .

As UPND, we remain committed to the fight against media freedom violations.

The media , being the fourth estate, needs space to carry out its professional mandate without interference from the State.

We also call upon the media in Zambia to get united and fight the oppressors of freedom.

Today government is fighting Prime TV, tomorrow they will be fighting a different media house.

We demand that Topstar rescinds its decision and further wish to warn Dora Siliya of consequences for abuse of Public Office.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General